Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in February

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,766,096 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the January 29th total of 5,954,274 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $12.90 price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Glencore

Glencore Trading Up 1.4%

About Glencore

GLCNF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 855,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,030. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc is a global leader in the production, marketing and trading of commodities. Through its diversified portfolio, the company operates in two principal segments: Metals & Minerals, and Energy Products. In Metals & Minerals, Glencore produces and trades a wide array of industrial metals, including copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, lead, aluminum, iron ore and coal. Its Energy Products segment encompasses the sourcing, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined products, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, while also managing a significant agricultural trading business that handles grains, oilseeds and sugar.

Founded in 1974 by Marc Rich as Marc Rich + Co International, the company rebranded to Glencore in 1994 and has since expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.