X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 67 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the January 29th total of 1,061 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 361 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:ZTAX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Get X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF alerts:

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF ( NYSEARCA:ZTAX Free Report ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned about 44.87% of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. ZTAX was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by X-Square Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.