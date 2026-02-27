Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in February

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 455,803 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the January 29th total of 2,017,380 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,229,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,229,038 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Rio2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOFF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.78. 1,125,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83. Rio2 has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$3.02.

Rio2 Ltd. (OTCMKTS: RIOFF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold assets in Ecuador. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rio2’s primary objective is the development of its flagship Fenix Gold Project, a large-scale gold deposit located in the eastern portion of the country. The company’s activities span exploration, feasibility studies, and permitting, with an emphasis on moving the project toward production while maintaining compliance with local regulatory frameworks.

The Fenix Gold Project holds significant gold mineralization within multiple vein and stockwork zones hosted in volcanic and sedimentary units.

