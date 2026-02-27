James Dahl Purchases 5,000 Shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.67 per share, with a total value of $128,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 465,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,941,632.66. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AXR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 8,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. AMREP Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). AMREP had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 22.86%.The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in AMREP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 521,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 31.0% during the third quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 271.0% during the second quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,661 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.