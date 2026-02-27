Critical Contrast: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $170,000.00 162.91 -$2.08 million ($0.60) -8.32 Fluence Energy $2.26 billion 1.26 -$48.31 million ($0.44) -35.32

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Fluence Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Fluence Energy 4 12 4 0 2.00

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.60%. Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -46.74% -34.83% Fluence Energy -2.04% -10.10% -2.31%

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

