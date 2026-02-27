Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) COO Sells $1,171,174.16 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) COO Stuart Stavley sold 24,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $1,171,174.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,845.80. The trade was a 22.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of VTOL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.38. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.33 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Bristow Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,540,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,906,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bristow Group by 72.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bristow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow’s operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

