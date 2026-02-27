Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Director David Stockert Buys 5,000 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) Director David Stockert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,336.31. This trade represents a 273.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,176. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. iA Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Featured Articles

