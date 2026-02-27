Insider Selling: Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells 89,916 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Rami Elghandour sold 89,916 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total value of $10,243,230.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 276,051 shares in the company, valued at $31,447,729.92. This trade represents a 24.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Arcellx stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.79. 2,863,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.36. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcellx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Arcellx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arcellx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

