Kristen Mcveety Sells 2,671 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $261,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,135.68. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $18.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. 67,753,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,380,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.