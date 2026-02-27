Kristen Mcveety Sells 2,671 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Kristen Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $261,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,135.68. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $18.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. 67,753,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,380,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.
- Positive Sentiment: Very strong demand/backlog and revenue growth: Q4 revenue was $1.57B (+~110% YoY) and fiscal 2025 revenue topped ~$5.1B; backlog expanded to roughly $66.8B and management guided FY?2026 revenue to ~$12–13B, underscoring continued AI-driven demand. CoreWeave: From Growth Story To Capital Story
- Positive Sentiment: Beat on revenue and product progress: CoreWeave topped revenue estimates and launched services (e.g., object storage) while highlighting capacity ramps that should convert backlog into revenue over time. CoreWeave Reports Strong Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — some firms raised targets or reaffirmed overweight/Buy ratings while others trimmed targets or moved to Neutral/Hold; overall street targets remain elevated but commentary is cautious on debt and spending. Reuters: CapEx doubles, market reaction
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events scheduled — management will present at Morgan Stanley and Cantor investor conferences (early March), offering opportunities for further color on capex plans and timelines. Investor conference notice
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss on EPS and wider GAAP loss: Q4 EPS of ($0.89) missed consensus and GAAP loss widened; interest expense jumped materially, pressuring near-term profitability despite strong adjusted EBITDA. MarketBeat: Q4 results
- Negative Sentiment: Big increase in capital spending and debt — management signaled a large CapEx program (management cited $30–$35B CapEx) and financing moves (loan syndication/equity support reported). The planned doubling of capex stoked margin concerns and heightened execution risk. Reuters: CapEx doubles, margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and broad law-firm notices alleging disclosure failures about data-center/infrastructure risks — legal risk and headline pressure add to near-term volatility. Hagens Berman class action notice
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and management defense: Shares fell sharply on the combination of EPS miss, heavy capex guidance and debt; CEO publicly defended the accelerated buildout but investor skepticism over capital intensity and execution remains high. CNBC: CEO defends spending
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
