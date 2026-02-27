Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGL) Short Interest Down 90.3% in February

Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,723 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the January 29th total of 316,307 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 297,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Founder Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 20,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Founder Group has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Founder Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Founder Group

Founder Group is a diversified investment holding company originally established in 1986 by Peking University. The group traces its roots to one of China’s leading academic institutions and has since evolved into a state-owned enterprise focused on fostering innovation and technology commercialization. Leveraging its academic heritage, Founder Group has built a network of subsidiaries and affiliates across a range of high-growth industries.

The company’s main business activities span information technology and digital printing, including integrated circuit design, software development and advanced printing solutions.

