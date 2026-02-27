Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,978 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the January 29th total of 9,666 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FULTP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $20.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULTP) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Through its primary banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, N.A., the company delivers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury and cash management solutions, and mortgage origination services.

In addition to traditional banking, Fulton Financial offers wealth management and brokerage services, as well as insurance and leasing products designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

