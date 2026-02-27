Head-To-Head Contrast: Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) vs. TREES (OTCMKTS:CANN)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of TREES shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of TREES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Semperit Ag Hld has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TREES has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semperit Ag Hld and TREES”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Ag Hld $732.20 million 0.49 $12.44 million ($0.10) -44.00 TREES $13.66 million 0.30 -$3.48 million ($0.02) -1.79

Semperit Ag Hld has higher revenue and earnings than TREES. Semperit Ag Hld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TREES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Ag Hld and TREES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Ag Hld -0.58% -0.89% -0.42% TREES N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TREES beats Semperit Ag Hld on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semperit Ag Hld

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts. It offers handrails; engineered solutions; and provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. It serves agriculture, bulk transportation systems, construction, manufacturing, health care, mining and port facilities, shipping, packing, household, renewable energy and power generation, process, steel, and automotive industries. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About TREES

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as General Cannabis Corp. and changed its name to Trees Corporation in June 2022. Trees Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

