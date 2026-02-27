Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells 36,225 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP David Czeszewski sold 36,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $1,188,542.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,788.75. This trade represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRDO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $33.35. 630,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,941. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 110.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after acquiring an additional 485,571 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perdoceo Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

