NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley Shuster Sells 19,557 Shares

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Shuster sold 19,557 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $779,346.45. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,128.35. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 431,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 55.05% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in NMI by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

