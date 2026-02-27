First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Short Interest Down 78.6% in February

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,130 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the January 29th total of 9,957 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $166.68. 26,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,437. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index. The Index utilizes a 10% capping on all constituents and includes the 100 largest, typically best-performing and most liquid initial public offerings (IPOs) of the United States companies in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

