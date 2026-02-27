Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Rock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,258.48. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. 13,302,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $19,048,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a $61.1M Navy contract modification for full?rate production of 70 BQM?177A subsonic aerial targets — adds near?term funded revenue and supports production momentum. Kratos Navy Contract

Kratos won a $61.1M Navy contract modification for full?rate production of 70 BQM?177A subsonic aerial targets — adds near?term funded revenue and supports production momentum. Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Space Development Agency’s Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure (AFCGI), de?risking integration milestones on a major space/ground program and supporting future revenue recognition. CDR Completion

Kratos completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Space Development Agency’s Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure (AFCGI), de?risking integration milestones on a major space/ground program and supporting future revenue recognition. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target on KTOS to $115, signaling increased analyst optimism tied to program wins and positioning in unmanned/space markets. BTIG Price Target Raise

BTIG raised its price target on KTOS to $115, signaling increased analyst optimism tied to program wins and positioning in unmanned/space markets. Neutral Sentiment: Kratos reported a Q4 beat (revenue +21.9% YoY, EPS above expectations) and a larger backlog — fundamental positives, but largely anticipated and insufficient to offset near?term concerns. Q4 Results

Kratos reported a Q4 beat (revenue +21.9% YoY, EPS above expectations) and a larger backlog — fundamental positives, but largely anticipated and insufficient to offset near?term concerns. Negative Sentiment: The company priced an underwritten offering of 14,285,714 shares at $84.00 to raise roughly $1.17B (with a 30?day option), all shares sold by Kratos — a primary offering that increases share count and sparked dilution concerns. The offering is expected to close March 2, 2026. Offering Priced

The company priced an underwritten offering of 14,285,714 shares at $84.00 to raise roughly $1.17B (with a 30?day option), all shares sold by Kratos — a primary offering that increases share count and sparked dilution concerns. The offering is expected to close March 2, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial reduced its Q1 and Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Kratos (Q1 to $0.09, Q2 to $0.10), signaling near?term earnings pressure despite an Outperform rating — analyst downgrades or cuts tend to pressure sentiment. Noble Financial Estimates

Noble Financial reduced its Q1 and Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Kratos (Q1 to $0.09, Q2 to $0.10), signaling near?term earnings pressure despite an Outperform rating — analyst downgrades or cuts tend to pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: After?hours weakness followed management’s softer Q1 guidance and commentary about cash burn (inventory/production ramps), which overshadowed the Q4 beat and likely triggered short?term profit taking. After?hours Fall Explanation

After?hours weakness followed management’s softer Q1 guidance and commentary about cash burn (inventory/production ramps), which overshadowed the Q4 beat and likely triggered short?term profit taking. Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 7,000 shares last week (disclosed SEC filing) — not large versus total holdings but a headline that can add selling pressure. Insider Sale Filing

An insider sold 7,000 shares last week (disclosed SEC filing) — not large versus total holdings but a headline that can add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern (very high P/E multiples), leaving KTOS vulnerable to pullbacks if guidance or cash?flow timing disappoints. Valuation Concerns

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

