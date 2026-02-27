Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey Rock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,258.48. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 6.5%
Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. 13,302,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $134.00.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $19,048,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,922,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a $61.1M Navy contract modification for full?rate production of 70 BQM?177A subsonic aerial targets — adds near?term funded revenue and supports production momentum. Kratos Navy Contract
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Space Development Agency’s Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure (AFCGI), de?risking integration milestones on a major space/ground program and supporting future revenue recognition. CDR Completion
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target on KTOS to $115, signaling increased analyst optimism tied to program wins and positioning in unmanned/space markets. BTIG Price Target Raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Kratos reported a Q4 beat (revenue +21.9% YoY, EPS above expectations) and a larger backlog — fundamental positives, but largely anticipated and insufficient to offset near?term concerns. Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: The company priced an underwritten offering of 14,285,714 shares at $84.00 to raise roughly $1.17B (with a 30?day option), all shares sold by Kratos — a primary offering that increases share count and sparked dilution concerns. The offering is expected to close March 2, 2026. Offering Priced
- Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial reduced its Q1 and Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Kratos (Q1 to $0.09, Q2 to $0.10), signaling near?term earnings pressure despite an Outperform rating — analyst downgrades or cuts tend to pressure sentiment. Noble Financial Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: After?hours weakness followed management’s softer Q1 guidance and commentary about cash burn (inventory/production ramps), which overshadowed the Q4 beat and likely triggered short?term profit taking. After?hours Fall Explanation
- Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 7,000 shares last week (disclosed SEC filing) — not large versus total holdings but a headline that can add selling pressure. Insider Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern (very high P/E multiples), leaving KTOS vulnerable to pullbacks if guidance or cash?flow timing disappoints. Valuation Concerns
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
