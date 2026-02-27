Envista (NVST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Envista (NYSE: NVST) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2026 – Envista was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/11/2026 – Envista had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Envista had its price target raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Envista was given a new $30.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/6/2026 – Envista was given a new $19.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/6/2026 – Envista had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Envista was given a new $31.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

2/6/2026 – Envista had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from $21.00.

2/6/2026 – Envista was given a new $35.00 price target by Leerink Partners. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Envista was upgraded by William Blair from “hold” to “outperform”.

2/6/2026 – Envista was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/6/2026 – Envista was upgraded by Leerink Partners from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Envista had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Envista had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Envista had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Envista had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Envista had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Envista was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/20/2026 – Envista was given a new $24.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Envista was upgraded by Mizuho from “strong sell” to “hold”. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from $19.00.

1/18/2026 – Envista was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/10/2026 – Envista was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

12/29/2025 – Envista had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,382 shares in the company, valued at $971,460. This represents a 23.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

