PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,443 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the January 29th total of 45,053 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,314 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PicoCELA stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of PicoCELA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PicoCELA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, PicoCELA has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

PicoCELA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. PicoCELA has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $179.38.

PicoCELA, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies based on its proprietary self-assembling protein nanoparticle platform. The company engineers functionalized, virus-like protein particles designed to present disease-relevant antigens in their native conformation, with the goal of eliciting potent B-cell and T-cell responses. PicoCELA’s platform enables the rapid design and production of vaccine candidates against infectious diseases as well as antigen-specific immunotherapies for certain cancers.

The company’s pipeline includes vaccine programs targeting SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory pathogens, leveraging its nanoparticle scaffolds to display full-length viral spike proteins or other key antigens.

