Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.450–1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.6 million.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $32,296.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 336,749 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,099.17. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $30,454.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 952,890 shares in the company, valued at $26,995,373.70. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 289.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 45,279 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company’s infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent’s product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

