Everest Global (LON:EVST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Global (LON:EVST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Everest Global Trading Down 14.3%

Everest Global stock traded down GBX 25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 150. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. The company has a market capitalization of £580,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.77. Everest Global has a 12 month low of GBX 100 and a 12 month high of GBX 400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.50.

Everest Global Company Profile

Everest Global Plc, through its subsidiary, invests and trades in agricultural and ancillary sectors in South Africa. The company is involved in the importation, milling, blending, and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings, and confectionary. It also manufactures chilli and paprika blended products; and trades in black pepper, chilli flakes, coconut, and dehydrated garlic products, as well as sugar beans, sesame seeds, white pepper, roasted coriander, and pumpkin seeds.

