Everest Global (LON:EVST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Global (LON:EVST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Everest Global Trading Down 14.3%
Everest Global stock traded down GBX 25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 150. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. The company has a market capitalization of £580,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.77. Everest Global has a 12 month low of GBX 100 and a 12 month high of GBX 400. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.50.
Everest Global Company Profile
