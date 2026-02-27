Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Via Transportation’s conference call:

Via reported Q4 platform revenue up 30% year?over?year to $119M , marking its eighth consecutive quarter of ?30% growth and the strongest quarter for net new platform revenue.

Profitability improved — Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a company best at -6% , and the company guides to full?year 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin of -2.3% to -1.4% with its first profitable quarter expected in Q4 2026.

Product and AI momentum accelerated (over 50 new products/features in 2025), Via is embedding AI across the platform and says its pipeline grew more than 50% YoY , positioning for operational and margin leverage (including potential AV cost benefits).

Strategic inorganic growth — Via acquired Downtowner adding 94 customers, bringing total customers to 821 , and reported 97% of revenue is recurring with growing larger accounts (94 customers with ARR > $1M).

Strong customer economics and runway — Via reported 119% net revenue retention and a record 98% gross retention, while citing an $82B serviceable addressable market with just ~1% current penetration.

Via Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Via Transportation stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $17.16. 1,434,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,784. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.88. Via Transportation has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Via Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Transportation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at $93,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,965,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Via Transportation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 174,909 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Via Transportation by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 519,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 185,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Via Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $23,317,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Via Transportation

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

