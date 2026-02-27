Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Decreases By 59.2%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 227,411 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the January 29th total of 557,115 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurizon to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of Aurizon stock remained flat at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Aurizon has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $2.99.

Aurizon Group Ltd, trading as OTCMKTS:QRNNF, is Australia’s leading rail freight operator, specialising in bulk commodity and intermodal logistics. Formed in 2010 through the privatisation of Queensland Rail’s freight business, the company commands an extensive network spanning the Central Queensland coal system and key corridors along the country’s east coast. Aurizon’s core services encompass coal haulage, iron ore and other bulk mineral transport, as well as agricultural and livestock logistics.

In addition to bulk freight, Aurizon offers intermodal solutions that connect major ports and urban centres, supporting the movement of containers and consumer goods.

