Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,420 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the January 29th total of 31,602 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,287 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,302 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,663. The firm has a market cap of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

