Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,972,452 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the January 29th total of 978,398 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 437,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VNQI stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

