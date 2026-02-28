LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank raised LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Price Performance

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $101.80 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH’s organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company’s principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

