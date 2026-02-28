WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,669 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the January 29th total of 9,096 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 132,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, trading OTC as WXXWY, is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in biologics. Founded as a spin-out from WuXi AppTec and incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2017, the company offers end-to-end support across the biologics value chain. Its service portfolio encompasses discovery biology, analytical development, process chemistry and large-scale manufacturing for therapeutic proteins and antibodies.

The firm’s core offerings include the development of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and cell and gene therapy vectors.

