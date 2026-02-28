RadNet (RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $515.6660 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

RadNet Stock Down 3.2%

RDNT opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. RadNet has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

Get RadNet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,654,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $3,909,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 500,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in RadNet by 683.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $966,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RadNet to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp upgraded RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

View Our Latest Report on RDNT

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc is a leading independent provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Through a nationwide network of fixed-site imaging centers and affiliated joint-venture locations, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of radiology services including MRI, CT, PET/CT, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, bone densitometry, nuclear medicine and interventional radiology procedures. RadNet also offers teleradiology and imaging management solutions to physician practices, hospitals and healthcare systems.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Los Angeles, RadNet has expanded its footprint organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.