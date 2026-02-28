Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $149.01 and last traded at $148.0120, with a volume of 1315174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.76%.Bank Of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank Of Montreal this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Code Waechter LLC raised its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

Featured Articles

