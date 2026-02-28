Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Outstanding Stock

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,409.72 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $1,193.09 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,588.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,994.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $4,657,565. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

