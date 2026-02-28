Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $347.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.09. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMNF shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMNF) is a U.S.-based food manufacturer specializing in cheese- and dairy-based products. Its product portfolio encompasses processed cheeses, cream cheeses, shredded and grated cheeses, dips, spreads and flavored cheese seasonings. Armanino Foods serves private-label customers, foodservice operators and industrial food producers, offering custom formulation and co-packing solutions to meet diverse market requirements.
Headquartered in Missouri, Armanino Foods operates multiple manufacturing facilities equipped for large-scale dairy processing, blending and packaging.
