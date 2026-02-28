Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Insider Acquires £9,992.52 in Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Simon Retter acquired 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 per share, with a total value of £9,992.52.

Simon Retter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Simon Retter acquired 382 shares of Elixirr International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 680 per share, with a total value of £2,597.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Simon Retter bought 883 shares of Elixirr International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 per share, for a total transaction of £6,004.40.

Elixirr International Price Performance

Shares of LON ELIX opened at GBX 700.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £338.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 782.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 794.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Elixirr International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 560 and a 1-year high of GBX 905.63.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr is a global consulting firm with a bold ambition: to become the best consulting firm in the world.

Founded in 2009 to challenge a declining industry standard, we’ve grown from a single vision into a powerhouse of entrepreneurial talent. We partner with businesses around the world to deliver transformational results, from boardroom strategy through to execution, powered by the technology of tomorrow. We do this in a way that’s anything but traditional – helping our clients change the game in their industries, just as we are changing the game in ours.

