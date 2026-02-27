HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.38, FiscalAI reports. HCI Group had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 33.19%.The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million.

Here are the key takeaways from HCI Group’s conference call:

Strong earnings and underwriting — Q4 pre-tax income was $144M ($429M full year) with diluted EPS of $7.25/Q4 and $22.72/year, and a normalized Q4 loss ratio of ~17.5% (combined ratio <45% reported, <60% normalized).

— Q4 pre-tax income was $144M ($429M full year) with diluted EPS of $7.25/Q4 and $22.72/year, and a normalized Q4 loss ratio of ~17.5% (combined ratio <45% reported, <60% normalized). Robust balance sheet and liquidity — Shareholders’ equity exceeded $1B (book value >$80/share, pro forma ~$140 including unrealized gains), consolidated cash >$1.2B, underwriter surplus >$500M and gross leverage only 2.5.

— Shareholders’ equity exceeded $1B (book value >$80/share, pro forma ~$140 including unrealized gains), consolidated cash >$1.2B, underwriter surplus >$500M and gross leverage only 2.5. Exio IPO and strategic tech stake — HCI owns ~82% of Exio (nearly $1.2B stake), which management positions as a competitive advantage for automation and AI-driven distribution/operations.

— HCI owns ~82% of Exio (nearly $1.2B stake), which management positions as a competitive advantage for automation and AI-driven distribution/operations. Growth and M&A caution — Management sees acquisition opportunities but warns of a buyer–seller pricing disconnect (2025 may be a peak year) and notes results remain exposed to future hurricane/cat events.

— Management sees acquisition opportunities but warns of a buyer–seller pricing disconnect (2025 may be a peak year) and notes results remain exposed to future hurricane/cat events. Shareholder returns and insider alignment — Company announced an $80M share repurchase program (expected to begin imminently) and the CEO personally exercised options to increase ownership.

HCI Group stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.72. The stock had a trading volume of 95,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,043. HCI Group has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day moving average is $177.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on HCI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut HCI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc (NYSE: HCI) is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

