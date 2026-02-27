Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, FiscalAI reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.56%.The firm had revenue of $907.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.710-1.890 EPS.

for 2026 driven by delays and disruption in annual retailer negotiations, which management says is temporary but will depress near-term sales. Significant fish cost inflation is forcing the company to take price increases (with competitors expected to follow with a lag), and management expects this will cause some negative volume/mix impact in the near term.

Significant is forcing the company to take price increases (with competitors expected to follow with a lag), and management expects this will cause some negative volume/mix impact in the near term. Management expects to return to growth in 2027 and 2028 and will present detailed multi-year plans at their Analyst Day later this year.

Management expects to and will present detailed multi-year plans at their Analyst Day later this year. CEO and CFO plan to make substantial insider share purchases in the coming weeks, and buybacks remain a priority alongside investing in the business, subject to leverage and liquidity considerations.

CEO and CFO plan to make in the coming weeks, and buybacks remain a priority alongside investing in the business, subject to leverage and liquidity considerations. The company will invest in point-of-sale activity, packaging improvements and new innovations (e.g., rollouts like Chicken Shop) to drive frozen category excitement and defend share, which management says is factored into this year’s plan.

NOMD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. 2,010,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,979,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 712,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Nomad Foods by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 135,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella’s and Aunt Bessie’s, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe’s largest frozen foods platform.

