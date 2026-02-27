MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Releases Earnings Results

MediaZest (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.01 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MediaZest had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%.

MediaZest Stock Performance

Shares of MediaZest stock traded up GBX 0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 0.14. The company had a trading volume of 62,038,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231,749. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.89. MediaZest has a one year low of GBX 0.05 and a one year high of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09.

Insider Transactions at MediaZest

In related news, insider James Abdool bought 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.53. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM in February 2005.

