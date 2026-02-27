Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) vs. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Head to Head Contrast

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Local Bounti 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Local Bounti”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1,018.60 billion 0.00 $96.15 million $2.96 3.80 Local Bounti $38.14 million 0.89 -$119.90 million ($11.34) -0.13

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 23.88% 10.13% 4.33% Local Bounti -265.21% N/A -28.36%

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats Local Bounti on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of crops, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

