Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,446,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 538,257 shares.The stock last traded at $102.6520 and had previously closed at $123.56.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 15.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. The company has a market cap of $525.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

