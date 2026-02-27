Unisync (TSE:UNI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 11500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Unisync Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$34.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.39.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp is a vertically integrated North American company involved in garment design, domestic and offshore manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. It operates in two main business segments. The Peerless segment manufactures harsh weather outerwear for the Canadian military and other government agencies. The UGL segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of direct sale uniforms, workwear, image apparel, and related solutions. It operates distribution centers in Guelph and Carleton Place, Ontario, Vancouver, British Columbia, Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Farmingdale, New Jersey and Henderson, Nevada.

