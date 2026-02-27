Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 30.65%.The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s conference call:

Angel Oak reported meaningful earnings and net interest income growth — interest income $143.7M (+30% YoY) and GAAP net income of $44.0M for 2025 (+53% YoY) , with Q4 GAAP net income of $11.3M versus a loss a year ago.

and GAAP net income of , with Q4 GAAP net income of $11.3M versus a loss a year ago. Management executed an active funding and securitization program — completed 4 securitizations (securitized $704M UPB), called two legacy deals, closed its first HELOC securitization, added a new warehouse facility, and cites ~ $1B undrawn financing capacity to redeploy capital.

undrawn financing capacity to redeploy capital. Credit and portfolio quality remain strong — total 90+ day delinquencies fell to 2.18% , purchased loans carried a weighted average credit score of 756 and conservative LTVs, and management expects lower loss outcomes versus peers.

, purchased loans carried a weighted average credit score of and conservative LTVs, and management expects lower loss outcomes versus peers. Distributable earnings lag GAAP due to removed unrealized gains on securitized loans (Q4 distributable earnings $7.3M vs GAAP $11.3M; full-year distributable $14.6M vs GAAP $44.0M), and modestly lower economic book value and rising prepayment speeds could pressure future distributable cash flow.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,115. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.28%.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. JonesTrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc (NYSE: AOMR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

