Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at DA Davidson

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $235.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.06.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,876,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,482,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce has a one year low of $174.57 and a one year high of $303.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, with a total value of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,552,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,951,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,106,255,000 after buying an additional 10,636,161 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 924.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 3,504,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Further Reading

