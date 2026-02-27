Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Declines By 57.9%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,118,381 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the January 29th total of 7,414,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,204.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,204.9 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

Shares of GNZUF stock remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd. (GAC Group) is a state?owned Chinese automaker headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Established in 2000 with origins tracing back to vehicle manufacturing activities in the 1950s, GAC Group has grown into one of China’s leading automotive conglomerates. The company is publicly traded on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, and its American Depositary Shares trade over the counter under the ticker GNZUF.

GAC Group’s core business encompasses the design, development, manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and auto parts.

