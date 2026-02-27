Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.0060, with a volume of 5580923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 65.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.