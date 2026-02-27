Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 202,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 654% from the average session volume of 26,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -2.74.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp. in May 2016. Azarga Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in White Rock, Canada.

