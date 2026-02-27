Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 16,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 397% from the previous session’s volume of 3,320 shares.The stock last traded at $52.20 and had previously closed at $51.75.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

