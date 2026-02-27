iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.65 and last traded at $44.4920, with a volume of 494682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Germany equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

