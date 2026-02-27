Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 294,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 136,389 shares.The stock last traded at $16.44 and had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of analysts have commented on ALPMY shares. Citigroup lowered Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Astellas Pharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astellas Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

