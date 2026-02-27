iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.5650, with a volume of 784903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,923,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,509,000 after buying an additional 853,759 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 169,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.