iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.5650, with a volume of 784903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
