SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 343,678 shares, a growth of 839.2% from the January 29th total of 36,592 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,826 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,533. The company has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XTN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

