Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 20.80, with a volume of 7934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50.

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £342.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.89.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors. The fund invests in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. It prefers to invest between £0.25 million ($0.35 million) and £25 million ($35.3 million) in first round of funding.

