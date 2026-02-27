Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $683.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.68 million. Iochpe-Maxion had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Performance

Shares of IOCJY remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $278.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.74. Iochpe-Maxion has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Iochpe-Maxion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iochpe-Maxion has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iochpe-Maxion SA (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) is a global supplier of automotive wheels and structural components, serving major original equipment manufacturers in the passenger, light truck and commercial vehicle segments. The company’s expertise spans the design, engineering and production of both steel and aluminum wheels, as well as complex chassis and body structural assemblies.

Operations are organized into two primary divisions: Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The wheels segment produces a broad range of products including stamped and forged steel wheels and aluminum cast wheels for cars, SUVs, light trucks, commercial trucks and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.