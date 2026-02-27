Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.26 and last traded at C$24.26, with a volume of 2960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.88.
Callidus Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.92.
Callidus Capital Company Profile
The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Callidus Capital
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.