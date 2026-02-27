Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.26 and last traded at C$24.26, with a volume of 2960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.88.

Callidus Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Callidus Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.